Governor Cyprian Awiti makes cabinet reshuffle after supreme court survival,several CEC demoted

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti has reshuffled his Cabinet two weeks after his re-election was upheld by the Supreme Court.

In the new changes, Dr David Okeyo has been transferred from Roads, Transport and Infrastructure to Trade, Industrialization, Investment and Co-operatives.

The department of trade fell vacant after former CEC Carilus Ademba resigned on Monday.

Fred Odero has been moved from the Energy and Mining department to Tourism, Sports, Youth Culture and Social Services. Odero replaces Roselyne Odhiambo who has been transferred to Lands, Housing, Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Ms Odhiambo has taken over from Beatrice Ogolla who has been moved to the Energy and Mining department

Five CECs retained their posts, they include Nicholas Koriko (Finance, Economic Planning and Service Delivery), Aguko Juma (Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Food Security), Prof Richard Muga (Health Services), Beatrice Asyago (Education and ICT) and Dickson Nyawinda (Water, Environment and Natural Resources).

The Governor has also nominated Philemon Dony Opar from Karachuonyo Constituency to head Roads, Transport and Infrastructure Department awaiting to be vetted by MCAs.

Speaking after initiating the charges Governor Awiti says that he has realized that there are a lot of weaknesses in his administration that bar his efforts of delivering services to the county residents.

He appeals to the public to ensure that they provide checks and balances on the CECs for various departments and report any suspicious character.