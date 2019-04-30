Governor Awiti takes leave as MPs demand his resignation

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti has delegated his duties to his deputy Hamilton Orata as he takes time off to seek medical care.

The governor, who has been out of the public limelight lately, returned to Kenya two weeks ago after undergoing eye operation in Germany.

His director of press service Juma Aluoch on Tuesday told Journalists that Mr Orata would run the Nyanza county for now.

“All affairs of the county will be run by the deputy governor as it has been since the governor has been unwell,” he said in a phone interview without confirming if Mr Awiti is out of the country.

“There is no cause for alarm and all residents will get relevant services from the county. There is no vacuum.”

Mr Awiti’s absence has sparked speculations on his ability to run the county with local politicians criticising its operations.

The Senator Moses Kajwang’ and Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma have demanded Mr Awiti’s resignation.

The two legislators have decried poor services that the residents have been receiving, with Mr Kaluma accusing the governor’s cabinet of corruption.

“The governor should resign for entertaining corrupt ministers in his government. They have not delivered any meaningful services to residents and there is nothing going on in the county,” said Mr Kaluma in interview with a local daily.

“The governor should resign and we want the national government to take over the county then an election to be held after 90 days. The governor is a total failure and I regret supporting him. Homa Bay is on its death bed and needs urgent measures to be rescued,” he said.

Mr Kaluma denied reports that he plans to run for the top county seat in the 2022 General Election.