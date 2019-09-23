Governor Joho signs 16b deal with Spanish company for clean water in Mombasa

Coast residents can look forward to enjoying fresh water in their taps after the Mombasa County government got President Uhuru Kenyatta’s approval to acquire more than 10 acres at the Shimo La Tewa Secondary School to set up a Sh16 billion desalination plant, a first in the country.

The move has given impetus to Governor Hassan Joho’s plan to purify Indian Ocean water for use by the residents and to address the perennial water shortages in Mombasa, and the huge demand in neighbouring Kilifi County.

Dancum Makori adds more information via Facebook

DRINKING OCEAN WATER:

Good people, do you remember when everyone was against Governor Joho when he visited Spain, Switzerland and other European countries and supported the Handshake by embracing President Kenyatta? Now the three have reunited to benefit Mombasa People. Talk of being strategic.

A Spanish company by the name Almar water solutions and Swiss company by the name Aqua Swiss will be constructing a desalination plant in Mombasa at a combined and subsidized cost of Kshs 16 Billion. The plant will be converting 130,000 cubic metres of ocean water to fresh water per day, besides providing employment to thousands of Mombasa residents. Surplus water will be supplied to neighbouring counties. The plan came to fruition after President Kenyatta agreed to hive off 10 acres of Shimo la Tewa land to facilitate setting up of the plant.