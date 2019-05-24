Governments allocates 152 million to refurbish DP Ruto’s house

Kenyan tax payers are in for a bleak future, as reports have emerged that the government will spend 152.4 million in the refurbishment of DP Ruto’s Mombasa home.

The upgrade is expected to be complete before the 2022 general elections.

In November 2018, the Office of the Deputy President sought to hire a contractor to upgrade the former residence of the Coast provincial commissioner and turn it into Dr Ruto’s official home.

The National Treasury will allocate Sh37.4 million starting July for renovation of the building next to State House, on top of the Sh39 million allocated for the upgrade in the financial year ending June.

It has budgeted for Sh76 million in the two years to the 2022 general election, bringing the total to Sh152.4 million. The contractor is expected to refurbish the unoccupied house to befit the status of the Deputy President.

The Government opted against leasing an office for Mr Ruto in Mombasa on security grounds, prompting plans to build the block.

In Nairobi, Mr Ruto has preferred to reside at his private home instead of the palatial Karen property that sits on a 10-acre piece of land.

The Deputy President uses the Sh400 million Karen residence for official functions, especially when hosting delegations, besides his main office in Nairobi on Harambee Avenue.

The Karen residence which was constructed in 2011 built on a 10-acre piece of land will as well be refurbished at Sh15.6 million.

Additionally, Harambee Avenue office will as well be renovated at Sh35 million. All this comes despite the fact that current Deputy President William Ruto has opted to use his private residence in Karen instead of the official residence that lies on a 10-acre piece of land in the same area.

During official working tours in the Coast, Mr Ruto is expected to put up at the new residence as opposed to staying at beach hotels like has been the case in the past.