BREAKING: Government Withdraws Security Attached To Governor Sonko, War With Top Bureacrat Escalates

Latest news via Capital FM’s 411 confirm the government has withdrawn security attached to Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

Earlier there were rumours that a senior Interior ministry bureaucrat/official had ordered the withdraw of security for reasons not yet clear, sources close to the governor indicate that some of the elite officers attached to Sonko had been tasked to breach/sabotage security of the governor and were not living to the expectations of whoever who gave them orders and thus withdrawal and redeployment was long overdue.

The VIP security some drawn from Recce squad are very professional and often will never take contrary orders. Now its said that the department may assign Sonko Prison guards as his official security.

”Most of these officers when they interact with Sonko they instantly become friends, the governor is a very likeable guy just like President Uhuru,he also treats them very well, offers them good financial rewards and often treats their families as his own, its very hard for these officers to sabotage security of the governor from within”– a source told this writer in confidence

More details to follow



