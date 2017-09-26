BREAKING: Government Withdraws Raila’s Security, Moses Kuria Ordered Police To Shoot and Kill Opposition Leader

Latest breaking unconfirmed news is that the government has this morning withdrawn Hon. Raila Odinga’s security detail ahead of today’s anti-IEBC demonstrations. The former prime minister is entitled to a 24hour/7days/365 days government security, this is not a privilege extended by Uhuru but a legally guaranteed benefit to a former holder of the influential position.

The withdrawal comes barely a day after Gatundu MP Hon Moses Kuria publicly called for the assassination of Raila, the MP who represents Uhuru’s Gatundu constituency ordered Police to shoot and Kill Raila if he dares join anti-IEBC demonstrations slated for today 26th September 2017.

Looks like the people’s president has been left to his own devices to guarantee safety and thus all Kenyans of goodwill are urged to to not only volunteer time and provide safety to the former premier but also pray to God for his safety and good health as he navigates the many hurdles erected by Uhuru regime.

