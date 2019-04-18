Government to switch off phone sim-cards whose owners fail to register for Huduma Namba by May 18, says Communications Authority of Kenya.#GetTheWholeStory pic.twitter.com/Di0ErUVqJY — ktn (@KTNKenya) April 18, 2019

What a joke.



Telecommunication companies like Safaricom and Airtel are not government agencies. They are in business. They won’t allow to switch off clients phone business or personal numbers because they refused to register for Huduma Namba.



Who thinks for this government? — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) April 18, 2019

The Government through Communications Authority of Kenya has threatened to switch off the mobile phone sim cards whose owners fail to register for huduma namba by May 18, 2018.The Communications Authority Director General Francis Wangusi put Kenyans on notice over the importance of the National Integrated Management Systems (NIIMS), saying there will be dire consequences if they don’t register. Among the punitive measures, he said will be the inability to use one’s mobile phones, access to MPesa Service, Airtel Money, and ATM withdrawals.Kenyans are required to register for the NIIMS within the next 45 days. In what is likely to affect communication-network, voice, data, and financial transactions and take Kenyans by surprise, Wangusi confirmed in Kisumu that they are serious with the move. He disclosed that once the exercise comes to end, they will liaise with the telephone service subscribers to help them de-activate all telephone numbers of defaulters. ”We are taking stock of registration and by the time the exercise ends, we shall ask the service providers to deactivate all numbers and register them afresh,” Wangusi said He told thousands of delegates attending the ICT week celebrations in Kisumu dubbed as Kikao Kikuu that the State will not renege on its resolve to promote the digital listing.The exercise, he explained, was born out of good will considering the fast-growing technology revolution in the Country, but some Kenyans were taking it for a ride. However, Kenyans have dared the government to switch off the sim-cards as per their threat. They have vowed to move to Court, Since the Court had ordered the government not to force Kenyans to register for huduma namba. The threat has sparked different reactions, with some accusing the communications Authority of Kenya for being behind the previous elections fraud in the Country.