Government Releases 1.4billion to Maize farmers After Kalenjins Lectured DP Ruto

Treasury CS Henry Rotich on Saturday confirmed that the government had disbursed Sh1.4 billion to NCPB to pay farmers from Monday.

He said 95 per cent of those who supplied maize to the board were confirmed to be genuine farmers after vetting and deserved to be paid.

“I can assure you that the farmers will be paid and if the money won’t be enough I will work to ensure NCPB gets extra funding”, Rotich said.

He was speaking at Kaptagat in Uasin Gishu during the burial of Lt Gen (Rtd) Major John Sawe.

Those present included Senator Margaret Kamar, Governor Jackson Mandago, Moiben MP Sila Tiren and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kiprono Kittony.

On Friday, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa said 514 small scale farmers out of the 900 who have been vetted will be given priority during payment.