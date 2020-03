“From our modeling, we may get 1,000 cases by the first week of April; 5,000 by mid-April and 10,000 by the end of that month.”- Health Director General Patrick Amoth tells media.



These are the exact figures that Hon KJ Kiarie posted yesterday on social media. The government must be honest if we are to succeed in defeating this deadly virus. Utmost truth is crucial is very necessary, PR and stupid propaganda will not help us.