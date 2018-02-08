”Government Plans To Kill Me, Nation Media Knows The Assassins”- Jimi Wanjigi

Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi accuses Jubilee government of planning to assassinate him; asks Nation Media Group to release details of individual who placed his “funeral announcement plan”

The business mogul was speaking outside DCI headquarters where he joined 11 other leaders including Senator James Orengo, Senator George Khaniri, Hon Babu Owino, Oduor Ongwen among others who were there to serve DCI director with court order prohibiting their arrest.

Watch Jimi reveal everything:>>



He says the publication did not hurt him as such but has affected his family a great deal.

“I don’t take it lightly and I must say what they did was horrific…it did not hurt me as much as it hurt my family,” Wanjigi said.

Addressing journalists at the DCI headquarters on Thursday, Wanjigi said he will take legal action against Nation Media Group.

“I have my international lawyers and we are taking all this matter against Nation. I have children schooling abroad who were called with information that their father is dead,” he said.

Daily Nation ran an obituary which announcing a businessman James Wanjagi’s death, causing an uproar after it emerged the picture used was that of Wanjigi.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of James Richard Wanjagi…which occurred after a failed armed robbery in Nairobi’s Karen estate,” it read in part.

The death announcement was published on page 49 of the newspaper’s daily edition.

