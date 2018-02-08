”Government Plans To Kill Me, Nation Media Knows The Assassins”- Jimi Wanjigi

Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi accuses Jubilee government of planning to assassinate him; asks Nation Media Group to release details of individual who placed his “funeral announcement plan”
The business mogul was speaking outside DCI headquarters where he joined 11 other leaders including Senator James Orengo, Senator George Khaniri, Hon Babu Owino, Oduor Ongwen among others who were there to serve DCI director with court order prohibiting their arrest.
He says the publication did not hurt him as such but has affected his family a great deal.
“I don’t take it lightly and I must say what they did was horrific…it did not hurt me as much as it hurt my family,” Wanjigi said.
Addressing journalists at the DCI headquarters on Thursday, Wanjigi said he will take legal action against Nation Media Group.
“I have my international lawyers and we are taking all this matter against Nation. I have children schooling abroad who were called with information that their father is dead,” he said.
Daily Nation ran an obituary which announcing a businessman James Wanjagi’s death, causing an uproar after it emerged the picture used was that of Wanjigi.
“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of James Richard Wanjagi…which occurred after a failed armed robbery in Nairobi’s Karen estate,” it read in part.
The death announcement was published on page 49 of the newspaper’s daily edition.
Comments
Anonymous says
WELL, THIS IS VERY REVEALING BECAUSE COALITION BETWEEN UHURU AND RUTO WAS FORMED IN HIS HOUSE ACCORDING TO HIS PREVIOUS SAGA!
KENYANS ARE KILLING KENYANS; AFRICANS ARE ORDER TO KILL AFRICAS; FRIENDS ARE ORDERED TO KILL FRIENDS; NEIGHBORS ARE ORDERED TO KILL NEIGHBORS!
WHO IS GIVING THE ORDERS IF KENYA IS NOT UNDER THE TOTAL GRIP OS A :MURDER INCORPORATED GROUP”????
THERE ARE NO JOBS BEING CREATED! THERE ARE MASSIVE SLUMS BEING BUILT! THERE ARE MASSIVE FOREIGN LOANS PILLING UP! THERE IS A GIGANTIC GAG ORDER NOT TO REVEAL WHAT IS GOING ON! AND PEOPLE, LIKE CHRIS MSANDO, ARE BEING MURDERED AND ELECTIONS ARE BEING RIGGED!!!!!
WHAT TYPE OF GOVERNMENT IS THIS AND WHO IS CONTROLLING IT????
Anonymous says
WHEN COMMANDED BY THEIR FOREIGN HANDLERS TO JUMP; THE AFRICAN DICTATORS AND THEIR BRIBE TAKING FRIENDS ONLY RESPONSE IS: “HOW HIGH?” WHEN ASKED TO KILL FELLOW AFRICANS, THE RULING DICTATORS ONLY QUESTION IS: “HOW MANY SHOULD WE KILL?”
Anonymous says
LOOK AT THE TUMMIES ON THESE GUYS!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JfumOmFvmeQ
“ICH LACH NE ONEGO OKAL TAKO” meaning “GLUTTONY KILLED A MAN BY THE NAME OF “OKAL TAKO””!!!!!
Baby Gee says
These same idiots called leaders who are killing just because of not agreeing on some great Things which are good for this Nation pretend to go to Church while at night they order for the killings, they are stealing Our tax Money to pay these killers. Kenyans when voting be wise some of the problems we have brought to ourselves. UHURUTO we knew ordered for a lot of killings in 2007 they also killed all the witnesses Connected to the ICC Cases yet some foolish Kenyans still worship them. For one they dont care about this nation all they want is loot as much as they can. These are criminals not leaders. We should do better.