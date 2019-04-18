Government official found murdered, his burnt body dumped in a thicket at Kwa Vonza

Body of a government official has been found lynched and dumped in a thicket.
BENJAMIN KINYALI, an official with National Youth Council in Kitui County, found murdered and his burnt body dumped in a thicket at Kwa Vonza. pic.twitter.com/XdkZ8slQNS
Benjamin Kinyali, who works with National Youth Council in Kitui County, was killed and his burnt body dumped in a thicket at Kwa Vonza.
Gov't add more security to kenyans not politicians, after all they can't legislate & pass laws to curb insecurity. Force them to think!
Police in Kitui have pursued Seven Suspects associated with the murder, and interrogations are currently going on.
Polisi kwenye Kaunti ya Kitui wamewakamata washukiwa 7 na ambao wanaendelea kuhojiwa kufuatia kisa cha mauaji ya kiongozi wa vijana wa kaunti hiyo Benjamin Kinyali. Inaaminika walimuua Benjamin kisha kuuteketeza mwili wake. @MikeNyagwoka @BEATRICEMAGANGA @CallenOmae
