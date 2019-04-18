Government official found murdered, his burnt body dumped in a thicket at Kwa Vonza

Body of a government official has been found lynched and dumped in a thicket.

BENJAMIN KINYALI, an official with National Youth Council in Kitui County, found murdered and his burnt body dumped in a thicket at Kwa Vonza.

Benjamin Kinyali, who works with National Youth Council in Kitui County, was killed and his burnt body dumped in a thicket at Kwa Vonza.

Police in Kitui have pursued Seven Suspects associated with the murder, and interrogations are currently going on.