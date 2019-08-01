Government offers internship to graduates, assured monthly stipends

In line with the government’s initiative to expose graduates and students to working experience and job markets, the Public Service Commission has announced internship opportunities available in different departments for a period of 12 months.



Jobless graduates are advised to apply the positions as this will enable them acquire knowledge and gain some working experience.

On the notice, it is indicated that there will be monthly stipends for every graduate who will secure the position.

Here are the requirements and qualifications you need to know:

1. The candidate must be proficient in computer skills

2. He or she should be eager to learn the operations of public services

3. Should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised institutions

4. Have graduated from college not earlier than year 2015.

The duties and responsibilities include;

1. Completing duties mutually agreed upon and assigned by supervisors

2. Documenting the relevant skills acquired in their relevant deployments.

3. Actively participating in activities designed for the purpose of mentorship

Upon completion of the program, every intern will given a certificate.

Interested candidate are requested to email their details to the addresses featured on the notice.

The deadline scheduled for applying these positions is 16, August 2019.