National Government controversially grants 25 year mining licence to Kerebe in Nandi County after the company secured a land lease with a third landlord after being kicked out of two previous parcels due to disagreement between the company and their two previous landlords.

The operations of the company have been dogged by many controversies including mistreating of land owners, human rights abuses, poor employment Labour issues affecting workers, poor social cooperate social responsibilities and non payment of royalties to the local community, county government among other complains.

The Ministry of mining has also been accused of siding with the company while ignoring the plight of the local community, the land owners and the county government who should benefit as provided by the Mining act. The current grant of a 25 year mining licence is continuation by National government to ignore the local concerns while working at the behest of individual investors. The local community in Nandi is keen on the opening up of the gold rich county to more investors who will create more job opportunities,eliminate the vices that comes with monopoly citing Kerebe as one which enjoyed for over a decade. They are requesting the Ministry of Mining to be transparent in their dealings and processes regarding the licensing regimes in the mining sector.

Rumours has it that senator Samson Cherargei has been compromised with goodies to accept but now trying to play games apewting to be shifting blame but Nandi residents have asked him to challenge the move through senate.

“He is the senator of Nandi and can play his role by summoning the mining CS to the senate to give a clear picture,” one resident lamented.

They accused the senator for being political by trying to blame governor Stephen Sang yet it is the Ministry of Mining who gave out the license.