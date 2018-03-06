Government Closes KISII BOTTLERS, Moves Equipments To Nyeri’s Mt. Kenya Bottlers

Meanwhile, the Favorite kisii bottlers has rolled off its very last bottle. Machines have been dismantled and shipped to Nyeri’s (mt Kenya bottlers).

Over 2000 employees have been transferred to nyeri and others to Eldoret while others have resigned.

An insider told Kenya-today after a hostile take over by shadowy agikuyu investors (read eurobonders) the next step was to move the machinery to their home area (read move the jobs)