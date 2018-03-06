Government Closes KISII BOTTLERS, Moves Equipments To Nyeri’s Mt. Kenya Bottlers

Meanwhile, the Favorite kisii bottlers has rolled off its very last bottle. Machines have been dismantled and shipped to Nyeri’s (mt Kenya bottlers).
Over 2000 employees have been transferred to nyeri and others to Eldoret while others have resigned.
An insider told Kenya-today after a hostile take over by shadowy agikuyu investors (read eurobonders) the next step was to move the machinery to their home area (read move the jobs)
Comments
Anonymous says
This must be followed by the boycott of ALL products associated with these bottled soft drinks. Let all products go to Nyeri and let these companies find customers in that region! PERIOD! Drink BOILED WATER INSTEAD!!!
KENYANS LIVING IN RURAL AREAS CAN SURVIVE WITH OUT A JOB OR COCA COLA DRINK! MANY KENYA WERE BROUGHT UP WITHOUT THESE UNNECESSARY LUXURIES! SO DO NOT INTIMIDATE THEM BECAUSE THEY CAN ADJUST!!
AND WHILE YOU ARE AT IT, BUILD WELL EQUIPPED HOSPITALS IN EVERY HOME IN NYERI SO THAT THOSE EXPENSIVE FOREIGN TREATMENTS WEALTHY SEEK IN USA AND EUROPE CAN BE DONE RIGHT HERE IN KENYA.
IF CUBA COULD TRAIN THE BEST DOCTORS DESPITE THE STINGING BLOCKADE BY THE CAPITALIST OLIGARCHS SINCE 1956, SO CAN KENYA WHICH IS NOT UNDER ANY BLOCKADE!!!
USE YOUR BRAINS FOLKS, NOT YOUR MIGHT?
Anonymous says
GO BACK TO LAND FOLKS! THAT IS FOUND!!!
Anonymous says
CORRECTION!!
GO BACK TO LAND FOLKS! THAT IS WHERE WEALTH IS FOUND !!!