Government announces total LOCKDOWN in Eastleigh Nairobi and Mombasa Old Town , 47 new cases of coronavirus reported

Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town in Mombasa to be locked down from tonight for the next 15 Days.

This was announced by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe after stating that the number of Covid-19 cases in those two areas was increasing drastically.

“There shall be cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh and Mombasa Old Town for the next 15 days. Eateries and markets within the two areas will be shut down,” CS Kagwe said.

“The specific geographical areas of locked down areas will be specified by the Ministry of Interior. Public transport into the two areas is also halted,” he added.

The CS also announced that the country hit another record high in terms of the number of coronavirus cases recorded daily, reporting 47 more positive test results on Wednesday.

The Health ministry said 32 of the new cases were recorded in Mombasa, 11 in Nairobi, two in Busia and one each in Kiambu and Kwale.

While announcing a total of 582 confirmed cases since Kenya’s first case on March 13, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said two more people had died, raising the death toll to 26.

He said the two people aged 68 and 76 died at their homes in Mombasa, raising more concerns cases that go unnoticed as people stay at home.

“One patient in Kenyatta National Hospital came to Kenya from Tanzania, through Loitokitok, using matatus. This shows us the danger we are in and further tells why the measures in the transport system have been put in place,” he said.

The CS also reported that eight more people had been discharged, raising the country’s total number of recoveries to 190.