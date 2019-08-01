Gov. Waititu freed after paying 15 million cash bail

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, who is facing corruption charges over Sh588 million irregular road tender, on Thursday morning walked to temporary freedom.

Mr Waititu was set free after paying Sh15 million bail even as his application seeking a review of his release terms will be heard Friday.

He had spent four nights at the Industrial Area Remand Prison in the capital Nairobi.

His lawyers said the bail was paid on Wednesday evening but approved on Thursday morning after source of the money was declared and accepted by the bank.