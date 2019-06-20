Gov. Waiguru to wed Lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo on 14th July

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and the love of her life lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo have finally set Saturday, July 14 as their traditional wedding date.

According to reports, the much awaited ceremony among friends and relatives, will be held at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu, Kirinyaga.

The love birds have already sent out invitations to their family and friends.

Those planning on gracing the big day are expected to confirm attendance by June 30 to aid the couple with preparations.

The two announced their engagement in February, a ceremony that took place at Lord Erroll Hotel in Nairobi.

“It was a beautiful ceremony. The time was right for us to take our relationship to the next level”.Waiganjo said.

Moments later, Waiguru disclosed that the engagement came as a surprise as they were just celebrating Waiganjo’s birthday when he proposed.

It was the first time the Governor was speaking about her love life after being mum for years, leaving room for speculations.

The couple had their Ruracio – dowry payment – on February 16.

The two met ten years ago at the ferry in Likoni ferry in Mombasa and later developed a close relationship.