Nairobi Governor Mike SONKO has turned down invitation to Municipal Innovation meet in Tel Aviv,Israel.
The Governor said many foreign trips costs a lot leading to wastage of taxpayers’money of which he is against.
The governor said he will do the necessary to cut spending rate in the capital city.
Sonko has been in the lead fighting for the less fortunate in the society.
Gov.Sonko turns down foreign invitation, says he is lowering spending rate
