Gov Sonko to represent in New York again!

Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko has been invited to speak as a guest at a global event, just a month after leading African Countries at the UN General Assembly conference.

The event, which will also be held at the UN Headquarters in New York, is scheduled for April 8, 2019.

He has been invited as a high-level guest at a joint side event on ‘Employment and Decent Work for Peace and Resilience’ for the youth.

The Governor is also expected to host a cocktail for the youth participants at the Kenyan consulate in New York.

In the invitation letter, the Regional Officer for Eastern Africa of the United Nation Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC ROEA) is partnering with UN Habitat in organising a side event.

The event targets the youth, youth organisations, governments, policymakers, private sectors and other stakeholders.

It aims at providing a space for member states, young leaders and youth entities to identify innovative solutions and policy objectives.

The event is aimed at enhancing meaningful participation of young people in peace processes and dispute resolution.