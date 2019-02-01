Gov. Sonko to cater for funeral expenses of fallen football hero Odu Cobra

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has offered free transport for mourners going for the burial of the late James Oduor Radido alias Odu Cobra.





The philanthropic Governor stated the county offered a helping hand to ensure that the popular Cobra is given a decent send off. ​



“No amount equates the life and talent we have lost but we pray for strength and hope in this trying time the family to find comfort.

“Last night together with the Nairobi Sports Management Board we have extended a hand to the farewell preparations at the 2nd football tournament in Ziwani in COBRA’s memory after Strathmore’s tournament thereby giving a total of ksh250,000,” Sonko posted on Facebook.

Cobra will be laid to rest on 2nd February 2019 at Ukwala in Ugenya Sub-county, Siaya.