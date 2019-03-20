Gov. Sonko sends food to drought affected areas in Turkana

Nairobi governor mike sonko has come to the rescue of hunger stricken Kenyans in Turkana areas.

The governor who disbursed different goodies to the region through Sonko rescue team said he was doing that from his personal savings to help humanity.







Many Kenyans have so far died due to the hunger after lacking food although the government through the ministry of devolution has denied claims of deaths.





Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok said that they lack enough resources to provide food for his people adequately thereby requesting for more funds.