Gov. sonko secures Ksh.500 million to help in fighting HIV and AIDS

Nairobi City Governor Mike Sonko has secured donor funding amounting to Sh500m to help in the fight against HIV and AIDS in Kenya during the AIDS-Free global conference in London

The funds from the Elton John Foundation will provide HIV self-testing kits to help fight the scourge.



During the global forum, Nairobi City County Government joined two other cities, London and Atlanta, to sign a commitment to accelerate the Paris declaration aimed at stopping new HIV infections by 2030.

Sonko urged different investors to come put their resources in Kenya to help realise president Uhuru Kenyatta’s big four agenda.

