Gov. Sonko rescues release of a baby, vows to help the dad out after a 56000 bill at KNH

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko led a team from his office to the Kenyatta National Hospital where they settled a Ksh 56,937 bill for a woman and her baby.



On Monday night, the governor also did shopping for the young family.



The visit by Sonko came a day after the father tried to sneak his daughter out of the hospital using a carrier bag.

He was stopped by the facility guards who forcefully opened his bag and discovered the baby leading to his arrest.

Appearing before a Kiambu court Boniface Murage pleaded guilty and explained that he had was unable to settle the bill which had accrued after a month of admission.



Sonko’s administration has also promised to follow up on the matter of Mr Murage and possibly secure his release.

The plight of the young man also attracted the attention of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino who also promised to settle the legal and hospital bills for Mr Murage.

At the time Mr. Owino said he had already selected a lawyer – Peter Omingo – to represent the accused and that he would cater for the expenses from his own pocket.