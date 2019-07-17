Gov. Sonko orders all building owners to repaint houses in the CBD

Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, on Wednesday, sent a new order to all property owners within the capital city’s Central Business District (CBD).

“To improve on the aesthetics and beauty of our city, it is hereby notified that all property owners in the Nairobi City County CBD should, clean, repaint, redecorate their buildings as required by law public health and county by-laws within 14 days,” an excerpt of the statement sent out by Leboo Ole Morintat from the governor’s office divulged.

CBD, as per the description in the statement, ranges from properties within Uhuru Highway, Nairobi River, Ring Road Pumwani and Haile Selassie Avenue.

Owners who fail to adhere to the new directive will be liable to prosecution once the 14 days are over.

“Upon the expiry from the date of this notice, necessary legal measures will be instituted to ensure the same is complied with,” a section of the statement disclosed.

The county government went on to prompt the CBD property owners to improve plot frontages (the area between the plot boundary and the road kerb).

Governor Sonko maintained that the latest directive was geared towards ensuring that the Kenyan capital held on to its status, as the commercial hub of East and Central Africa.

Back in May 2019, the vocal governor disclosed that as a commercial hub, it was important that the city was kept beautiful, as well as clean.

The governor recently received accolades from across the globe over his beautification projects across Nairobi.

He cautioned against littering and stepping on the grass within the city, adding that the full force of the law would be applied indiscriminately.