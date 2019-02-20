Gov. Sonko offers a job for KNH man who tried to smuggle his baby out

Governor Mike Sonko has offered Boniface Murage a job.

Murage was on Tuesday arraigned before Nairobi magistrate Caroline Nzibe of Milimani Law Court over the offence of trying to smuggle his child from Kenyatta National Hospital over Sh56,000 pending bill.

Murage pleaded guilty to the offence saying he did not have money to offset the huge bill.

The Sh56,000 bill was paid on Monday by a good samaritan while the Sonko Rescue Team also took Murage’s wife shopping for all the required baby products.



On Tuesday morning, as Murage was being released from custody, Sonko delivered the good news from United States where he is attending the UN conference in New York that he will be employed at the county government.

Sonko has directed Murage to report to his office immediately.

Meanwhile, Sonko has also instructed his team to pay legendary footballer Joe Kadenge a visit in hospital.

Sonko directed his team to offer Kadenge any assistance needed and ensure he gets quality medical attention in order to boost his recovery.

Sonko thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for helping Kadenge’s family to settle the outstanding hospital bill through the NHIF medical cover.