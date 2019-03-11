Gov. Sonko offers 100,000 shillings for someone who can find a mum who dumped her child

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko offered Ksh100,000 as a reward to anyone who gives information about a baby who was dumped by a mother immediately after birth.

Sonko took to his social media to announce that the mother was a wanted person and asked Nairobians to help him locate her.

The Nairobi County boss stated: “I strongly condemn this inhumane act and I’m offering a reward of 100,000/= to anyone who will give information that will help the police get the person behind this heinous act.”



He added: “I wish instead of doing this to an innocent angel the mother had come reached out to well-wishers for help in raising him.”

A Good Samaritan who found the baby boy rushed him to Mukuru kwa Reuben Maternity Hospital where first aid was done on the baby and the rope removed.

Later on, the baby was moved to Mama Lucy Hospital with his condition yet to get better.