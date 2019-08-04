Gov. Sonko launches scheme to expose irresponsible fathers (politicians)

Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has responded to attacks from politicians who faulted his outburst during the memorial service of the late Kibra, MP Ken Okoth, on Thursday.

Taking to Facebook on Sunday, he stated that he doesn’t regret his speech and further went on to urge all mothers whose children had been sired by politicians to contact him, if the fathers had abandoned them.

“In fact from today, all the great women of this country, if you know an MP, senator, governor, civil servant or businessman impregnated and abandoned you, send your details to 0722886600/0739555555,” read part of his post.

“Remember to send his full names and the position he holds plus any photos or videos of those happy moments,” he further advised.

Sonko also retaliated attacks by Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo and Nominated Senator, Issac Mwaura, who described his actions as populist.

“If speaking the truth is what you are calling bonga points then let it be. For your information, we are ending this habit that leaders (MCAs, MPs, Senators, Governors etc.) have of siring children out of wedlock and abandoning their mothers.

“We must speak for the majority voiceless women (Wanjikus) in this country including orphans, widows, divorcees, single mothers and all the so-called slay queens.

“Why would you let an angel of God suffer? If you want to have relations without repercussions then use protection or just be faithful to your spouse,” Sonko added.

The governor’s Facebook post was so provocative that one of his followers suggested that he may not have been the one behind the remarks.

Sonko then posted a video of him replying and confirming that the post was indeed made by him.