Gov. Sonko is a true leader, altruistic and courageous, hero: Hon. Kalembe Ndile

Wednesday night Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi alias Sonko’s interview on citizen TV has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans.

However former Kibwezi member of parliament Kalembe Ndile has hailed Sonko for his valour.

Speaking on Thursday in Machakos Kalembe termed Sonko as a hero citing that the Kamba community has found a leader who will stand up for them.

He said that at least the Kambas have someone who is brave and can be counted on.

“I Kalembe Ndile has seen politics but Sonko’s is in another level, that’s what I call a warrior, a man.

He doesn’t fear anything and I admire that from him, ” said Kalembe.

He recalled an incident in 1997 when Kitui governor Charity Ngilu promised to sell former president Daniel Moi’s chopper to sink boreholes if she becomes president.

He said that Sonko has made the Kamba community earn its respect back after years of being looked down upon.

“We have been called names that we are cowards and others I won’t mention, I’m waiting for those to people to do so again call us those names you call Kambas,” dared Kalembe.

He commended Sonko’s efforts to defend the public from abuse by the rich.

“I have seen him defend poor residents whose structures were being demolished, also recently the CITAM church he fought vehemently like a true warrior,” said Kalembe.