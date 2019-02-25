Gov. Sonko condemns police for aiding land grabber in Kiambu

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has criticized a private investor who grabbed a road reserve leading to a local primary school in Kiambu county.

This is following a report aired on K24, that a private investor had taken over a road reserve meant for the construction of a road leading to King’othua Primary School in Karuri area.

Area residents who termed the the businessman as a ‘notorious land grabber’ took to the streets to condemn the act. They said school going children are being forced to walk for four kilometers to access their school.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Governor Sonko expressed his disappointments on how the police handled residents protesting the heinous act.

To them, going to the streets was their last resort after efforts to stop the investor from building on public land bore no fruits.

On his part, Governor Sonko said the same investor who is frustrating school going children in Kiambu is the same business man who had grabbed a public parking, toilet and a section of Nairobi Fire Station in Nairobi County and constructed a five star hotel.