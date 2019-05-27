Gov Sonko clashes with cartels, stops grabbing of school, church land in Buruburu

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Saturday intervened swiftly and stopped armed goons who were hired to demolish part of City church and school.

Youths armed with pangas and other crude weapons had reigned terror at the institution as a private developer moved in to reclaim the disputed piece of land.

Sonko revealed that he received a call from a known land grabber who he named as one Mr. Nderitu who is behind the demolitions.



Sonko revealed that Nderitu pleaded with him not to interfere with the demolitions, stating that he (Nderitu) was behind the demolitions.

“This guy is a known conman, he is a known thief- a known grabber…He is called Patrick Nderitu. Aliponipigia ndio I became suspicious” revealed Sonko.

“We call him Livondo he is the one who grabbed KANU office in Kasarani. He told me governor I have heard you have been called. I am the one who is here, please don’t come” Sonko added.

However, Sonko revealed that he declined the request and headed straight to the venue in Buruburu where he found hired goons reigning terror on school children and the public.

He also put Buruburu police station on the spot, revealing that officers from the station had been called but allegedly conspired with the private developer and did nothing even as hired goons reigned terror.

The governor faulted the youth and the land grabber for moving in without court orders and vowed to defend the public.

He revealed that Nderitu is behind a series of land grabbing scandals including the KANU offices in Kasarani among others.

With the intervention of Sonko, several youths willingly surrendered their weapons.

Three suspects were arrested and a cache of crude weapons recovered.