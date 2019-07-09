Gov. Sonko attacks Waititu, calls for prayers to help his corrupt Kiambu colleague

On Saturday, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko passed by Kiambu county where he launched a scathing attack on his counterpart Ferdinand Waititu.
Sonko, who was on his way to Murang’a after launching the cleaning process in Nairobi, addressed a gathering of who complained of how hard life was in Kiambu County.
The Nairobi Governor went on to blast Waititu over corruption sagas and abandoning Kiambu residents.
“I understand how hard life is here. I will inform your Governor to stop dishing out money to alcoholics and instead support the youth. I will also pray for him so that the demons of corruption depart him,” Sonko pledged.
The governor further urged the youth to group themselves before handing out Ksh 100,000 to share among themselves.
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been on the spot over a number of corruption cases, including an outrageous budget plan.
In May, EACC detectives, arrested him after conducting coordinated raids on his homes.
After the raid on his Runda residence, the county head was bundled into the EACC van and taken to Integrity Centre for questioning.
Last month, Sonko raided Machakos county where he handed out sacks of goodies to residents of Mavoko Constituency after a successful “Team Wanjiku” campaign in the area.
That was three days after Sonko stormed Machakos town to tell off Machakos governor, Alfred Mutua who accused him of neglecting the national heroes’ statues in Nairobi.
Comments
Anonymous says
it is only courts that can prove is waititu is guilty…….not another gavana with big public monies while cbd is filthy and walking path with dirty,,,rough cabro….they do not lay quarry chips and compact….they put cabro on mud……mbule kabisa…
if things are being done fast/differently ..luthuli will have been ready by now…….
kwani the cities they have visited ziko na cabro……
Anonymous says
true observation…..pedestrian walk are ancient…….in cbd……
all can advise is whoever in charge to come up with unique color good quality cabro or tiles and start from nyayo house coming down to bus station….
we do not have even recreational outdoor grounds in suburbs/residential estates where people walk , sit and play games or watch their children playing…..even at night…….and nicely made mobile or container cafeteria…
Anonymous says
…..we are tired of dynasties that have eaten Kenyans and Kenya to the bone…..the more they rule the worse Kenya becomes…
DP RUTO FOR PREZO COME 2022