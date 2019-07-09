Gov. Sonko attacks Waititu, calls for prayers to help his corrupt Kiambu colleague

On Saturday, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko passed by Kiambu county where he launched a scathing attack on his counterpart Ferdinand Waititu.

Sonko, who was on his way to Murang’a after launching the cleaning process in Nairobi, addressed a gathering of who complained of how hard life was in Kiambu County.

The Nairobi Governor went on to blast Waititu over corruption sagas and abandoning Kiambu residents.

“I understand how hard life is here. I will inform your Governor to stop dishing out money to alcoholics and instead support the youth. I will also pray for him so that the demons of corruption depart him,” Sonko pledged.

The governor further urged the youth to group themselves before handing out Ksh 100,000 to share among themselves.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been on the spot over a number of corruption cases, including an outrageous budget plan.

In May, EACC detectives, arrested him after conducting coordinated raids on his homes.

After the raid on his Runda residence, the county head was bundled into the EACC van and taken to Integrity Centre for questioning.

Last month, Sonko raided Machakos county where he handed out sacks of goodies to residents of Mavoko Constituency after a successful “Team Wanjiku” campaign in the area.

That was three days after Sonko stormed Machakos town to tell off Machakos governor, Alfred Mutua who accused him of neglecting the national heroes’ statues in Nairobi.