Gov. Sonko appoints Raila’s sister to the Nairobi Water Company

Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, has appointed Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s sister, Beryl Odinga, for a county job.

Ms Beryl has been appointed as a board member at the Nairobi Water Company.

The governor’s Communication Director, Jacob Teddy Elkana, noted that the appointment was based on service delivery.

“It might be his (Raila) sister, it might be a relative. Nairobi does not belong to governor Sonko, it belongs to Nairobians, anyone with the required qualifications can be given that job.

“It’s not about politics, it’s not about tribe, it’s about the services delivered,” Elkana maintained.

The Nairobi County Assembly Water committee chairman, Paul Kardos, however, told The Star that a new board was put in place on Wednesday.

“Now that we have a new board we are looking forward to having a strong team that will be of service to the residents of Nairobi,” he told the publication.

Other members appointed to the board included; former ICT CEC Emma Mukuhi, former Capital FM editor Michael Mumo, Timothy Muriuki, Mohammed Abdulahi, Martin Mbicire, Charles Kerich, acting County Secretary Leboo Morintat and Karen Nyamu.