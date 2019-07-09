Gov. Samboja questioned by DCI over incitement remarks

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja was on Monday questioned for more than 3 hours by detectives over allegations of inciting area residents to attack herders who invaded the area in search of pasture.

Detectives also recorded statements from Taita Taveta Senator Jones Mwaruma, Woman Representative Lydia Haika and Mwatate MP Andrew Mwadime.

The governor says that he was questioned along the lines of the two month long conflict in parts of Taita Taveta County between herders and farmers.

“I was asked quite a number of questions. We now leave the matter to the detectives but it’s everything to do with the camel issue and security,” said Samboja.

After close to four hours before detectives, Governor Samboja vowed to rally leaders in the county to spread the message of peace and cohesion.

Senator Mwaruma, Woman Representative Haika and Mwatate MP Mwadime are suspected to have uttered remarks bordering on incitement on different platforms.

The summons come just a month after a farmer was murdered in cold blood by suspected camel herders at his farm in Kirumbi village when he barred the herders from grazing in his farm.

In what was seen as a retaliatory attack, residents slaughtered close to 50 camels and maimed tens of others.

A case between some herders and the county government is ongoing at Voi High Court after Governor Samboja allegedly canceled an ongoing land lease entered between the herders and the previous Taita Taveta County Government.