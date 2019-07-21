Gov. Oparanya signs manufacturing deal in Dubai

Youth in Kakamega County are set to reap big after Governor Wycliffe Oparanya negotiated for the establishment of a state of the art Manufacturing plant in Kakamega that will be wholly owned and operated by the youth in Kakamega.

The plant will produce items such as water tanks, road barriers, waste bins, pallets, sewage tanks among other products. The governor said plans are at advanced stage to enrol the youth into groups so that they can take maximum advantage of this venture.

It is estimated that the plant will create at least 20000 jobs for the youth.

The technology being employed is so robust that the plant will be portable and therefore can be shared in the various constituencies of the vast County of Kakamega.

The project is an initiative of the County government of Kakamega and Messrs TBLC Middle East and Africa FZE, a UK incorporated think tank that specializes in capacity building projects in developing nations.