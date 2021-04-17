“Gov. Oparanya is not a sell out”, ODM says

PRESS RELEASE

SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT

First, I want to categorically state that the ODM Deputy Party Leader H.E. Hon. Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya, the governor of Kakamega County is a loyal member of the party and an ardent supporter of his boss, Party Leader H.E. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga.

Secondly, may I state here that, yes it is true Hon. Oparanya has held a few meetings with the Deputy President H.E. Hon. William Samoei Ruto, be it in Nairobi or elsewhere. And as the great Mahatma Gandhi once said “Whenever you are confronted with an opponent. Conquer him with love”, in all instances, Hon. Oparanya has been briefing our ODM party Leadership including the Party Leader on every detail of his discussion with Hon. Ruto.

Hon. Oparanya has not been on any mission of BETRAYAL as some people may want it to look. Sometimes in politics, it is good to learn what your opponent is plotting and be able to get the best defense to counter them.

Our ODM members and supporters should therefore not read any mischief in the said meetings that our DPL has held with the DP.

Ends…

P. Etale

Director of Communications- ODM

Saturday 17, April 2021,

NAIROBI