Gov. Obado supports DP Ruto on church donations, condemns critics

As 2022 approaches, Migori Governor Okoth Obado and DP William Ruto have made their sudden political romance open with Ruto making it clear that he does not care what people think about their closeness.

Obado has now come out all guns blazing to defend Ruto’ huge church donations. The governor claims that it is wrong to condemn those who donate in church.

He went on to quote bible verses in efforts to strengthen his claims.

While quoting the books of Haggai and Jeremiah in the Bible, Obado called for ‘the people and rulers to build the house of God’.

“We should never condemn other leaders for giving their personal donation in churches, we should never condemn churches,” said Obado.

Obado was Speaking in the County Dialogue Forum in Migori Town organised by Inter-Religious Council of Kenya. He said that graft war is one sided and only targetted to ‘small people’.

“We know leaders who have been corrupt before, have companies with ghost directors but when people like Obado open a small kiosk, they come and call for an audit,” said the governor.

He went on to defend himself against corruption allegations made against him claiming he is even ready to swear himself by the bible against such allegations.

“I am willing to carry the Bible and swear that some of the corruption allegations against me are fiction. Those saying Obado is corrupt are more corrupt and next time they come to Migori they should carry their Bibles first,” he added.

Obado has raised eyes severally after accompanying Ruto in his tours of Migori, Nyamira, Kisii, and Nyeri where he vowed to work him .