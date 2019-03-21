Gov. Nyong’o in trouble as nurses threaten to strike again

Doctors in Kisumu County have threatened to down their tools on Friday citing the county government’s reluctance to implement their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) signed in 2017.

The doctors had issued a strike notice on March 15 through the Kenya Medical Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Nyanza branch.

KMPDU Nyanza Branch Chairman Kevin Osuri said that the 7-day strike notice ends on Thursday midnight.

It is set to include over 250 doctors and threatens to paralyse health service operations in the county.

Dr. Osuri further claimed that the Kisumu County officials have not shown any commitments in meeting the demands from the doctors which range from promotions, payments and insurance cover.

The union leaders were reportedly called for crisis talks by the county officials who insist that they ignored the strike notice issued last week.

Details of the said meeting are yet to be revealed.