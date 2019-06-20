Governor Lonyangapuo sets Citizen TV’s JKL on Fire, wins hearts of many Kenyans, MadLove4Governor

Hilarious West pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has officially become man of the people after an excellent appearance on Citizen TV journalist Jeff Koinage’s show JKLive.

Putting his capability to scintillate crowds with hilariously unintentional comedic bursts aside, the governor proved that he has got the back of his people and was ready to go to great lengths just to protect them.

The bone of contention came about with Koinange’s insistence on branding the West Pokot people as conflicted cattle rustlers and at one point described them as primitive.

That was despite the Governor clarifying that the cattle raids were a thing of the past in the county and that they had made great strides since the days of their fathers.

Judging by the comments that the show’s viewers posted online, they clearly were not impressed with Koinange’s insistence while praising the governor’s somewhat tactful tackle despite his prod.

“Jeff was hell-bent on spreading the stereotype and more than once insulted the entire Pokot people calling them “primitives”. Of all the media houses and TV personalities, Jeff Koinange and Citizen TV know better the effects of a one-sided stereotypical story!” Posted a user identified as Cleophas Kalekem.

“You are a genius and a true gem to this country! I love the innovative programmes that you’ve introduced in West Pokot County.

Jeff Koinange next time do better research, not one perception of people as primitive, uneducated and cattle rustlers,” shared Martin Wachira

“#JKLive Kenyans amaze me… In Nairobi and Kiambu where literacy is topmost in East Africa decided to vote for Sonko and Waititu. In West Pokot where literacy level is at its lowest point voted for Professor,” posted another user.

Others appreciated the fact that the Wednesday night interview was different from the typical politician’s interviews such that in that one minimal politics made it to the agenda list.

“Have you all noticed yesterday’s #JKLive was very different? No politics, no insulting women and competitors, no mention of prison. The professor is genuinely happy and it is more fun watching him. The Pokot people elected a genius and who did Nairobians elect?” expressed Imran Hajji.

Lonyangapuo also revealed how his deputy who resides in the USA has impacted the county by brokering and bringing expensive medical equipment to West Pokot at minimal costs.