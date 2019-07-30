The late Governor Laboso to be buried at her marital home in Kisumu on Saturday

The family of the late Joyce Laboso on Tuesday announced that the Bomet Governor will be buried in Fort Ternan, Koru, Kisumu County.

However, this will be after a funeral service that will be held in Bomet, her husband and family spokesman Dr Edwin Abonyo said.

The dates of the burial and funeral service are yet to be communicated.

On Monday, Dr. Abonyo intimated how Laboso’s candidature in Bomet had been challenged because of where was married.

“Her running was something unprecedented in this country as she was married elsewhere but vied for a political seat elsewhere…it all started in Sotik,” he said at the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.

The reluctant university lecture was ushered into politics following her sister Lorna Laboso’s untimely demise in atragic plane crash that also claimed then the powerful Roads Minister Hon Kipkalya Kones.

Governor Laboso’s husband hails from Nyakach sub county of Kisumu county.