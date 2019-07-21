Gov. Laboso hospitalized in Nairobi again

Barely a week after she returned home from India where she has been undergoing treatment, Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso is said to have been hospitalized again.

Before jetting to India, Laboso spent several weeks at a London hospital. Details about her ailment are yet to be shared by members of the public.

On Saturday, leaders led by deputy governor Dr Hillary Barchok said that the former Sotik MP was still in hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

“Let’s pray for our governor. She is still in hospital and I am glad to say she is improving. As a county, let us join her family during this trying period,” he said without disclosing the facility where she’s admitted.

Former Konoin MP Julius Kones added: “High octane politics should stop. We should pray for our governor. Let other things come later.”

Last week, Dr Barchok confirmed that Laboso had arrived in the country, adding that her ailment is subject to discussion by family only.

“The governor arrived in the country this morning, and would be continuing with treatment. She needs our prayers and support,” said Dr Hillary Barchok, the deputy governor.

“The state of her health is strictly a family affair, we cannot purport to speak for them. She should be given the support she needs and we should not intrude into their privacy,” Dr Barchok told journalists in his office two weeks ago.

Dr Laboso was first elected to parliament on ODM in 2008 shortly after the death of her sister Lorna Laboso. She was re-elected in 2013 on Jubilee and subsequently honoured to be Deputy Speaker.