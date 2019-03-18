Gov Joho to issue bursary for needy students in inua jamii education initiative

The Department of Education, ICT and MV2035 will be disbursing cheques for the benefeciaries of the form one Governors Award starting Today Monday 18th.

The exercise will run for a week which will also include issuance of bursary forms for secondary schools and special needs from Thursday (to be confirmed).

The program will take place in every sub county at the following venues.

1. Chaani Social hall

2. Mikindani Social hall

3. Kisauni Sub County Administration office (Kisauni water)

4. Mwakirunge chief’s camp

5. Kongowea Ward Administrator office (Kongowea market)

6. Likoni social hall

7. Tononoka social hall

We wish all the beneficiaries success in their education.