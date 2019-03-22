Gov. Awiti in trouble as EACC starts probe in Homa-bay county

The Ethics and Anti Corruption (EACC) has turned its attention to Governor Awiti led Homa Bay county over possible flouting of procurement laws in the county.

The commission has raised questions over deals involving the County Assembly and 11 firms, where some questionable tenders were allegedly awarded between 2015 and 2017.

In a letter to acting County Assembly Clerk Daniel Kaudo, the commission wants the assembly to provide it with details of the companies’ directors.

In the letter signed by John Loikolo, EACC Deputy Director of Forensic Investigations, the commission has laid it bare that it seeks to begin questioning the directors over the issue.

The companies bid for the tenders in the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 financial years and EACC believes it has reasons to investigate the tenders, reports the Standard.

It has not yet revealed the amount of money in question in this developing issue, but this becomes the second probe of such kind in the Governor Cyprian Awiti-led county.

Seven former and current county officials are currently being investigated in a Ksh27.8 million embezzlement allegations.

The crime was reportedly committed in the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 financial years.

The money was reportedly misappropriated after the group purported to have used it to facilitate travel allowances and conference accommodation of county staff.