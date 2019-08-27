Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech releases banner for Kibra parliamentary seat

Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech has unleashed a campaign banner for the Kibra Constituency parliamentary seat.

Oliech shared the potrait on WhatsApp group for the club’s players.

Oliech did not add a word after sharing the banner. It is unclear whether he will formally disclose his intention to challenge for the seat under the ODM party.

Nominations for the ODM Party ticket for the elections are set for Friday.

Oliech signed for Gor Mahia last season, after ending a two-year sabbatical.

However, this season the player has not been training and nobody knows his whereabouts.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier when probed about the player’s future at the club said that he is waiting for a word from the coach.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Hon. Ken Okoth last month.