Goons chase away Moses Kuria during campaign, residents reject wheelbarrow narrative

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has issued a statement narrating how violent events in Kahawa Wendani forced him to abandon his planned meetings.

On Tuesday night, December 8, the legislator claimed to have been alerted about the presence of people armed with crude weapons.

According to his statement, the armed thugs had stationed themselves across the perimeter of the venue he was set to visit

“Today I was forced to cancel two scheduled meetings with the residents of Kahawa Wendani ward in Ruiru, Kiambu County,” he disclosed.

The Gatundu South MP had planned to tour the area in the build-up to the highly anticipated by-elections.

He further claimed that one of the candidates organised goons to invade the venue.

“In the next few days, I have planned meetings in Gaturi ward, Muranga county which will also be electing a new MCA next week. I am told that similar acts of violence are planned by allies of the County Governor. Long live the BBI. We are truly united as a nation,” he stated, albeit satirically.

On October 9, Kevin Ochieng, the brother of the late Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi won the Jubilee Party nomination.

Ochieng emerged winner in a crowded field of seven men and four women who were competing for the ticket of the dominant party in Ruiru constituency and Kiambu County.

In Murang’a County, former Gaturi MCA Rosemary Wakuthie won the Jubilee Party nomination.

Upcoming by-elections are deemed by political pundits as a pre-test of how a Raila v Ruto poll would pan out.

The by-elections set to be held include Msambweni Constituency, MCA contests for Kahawa Wendani, Kisumu North, Wundanyi/ Mbale and Lake View in Kiambu, Kisumu, Taita Taveta and Nakuru County Assemblies respectively.

In Kwale, Governor Salim Mvurya has accused the ODM party of planning to rig votes in the Msambweni by-election.

This follows utterances of the ODM candidate Omar Boga, who publicly announced himself as the winner even before the poll.

Mvurya expressed fear that the campaigns lead by ODM party and Boga’s words threaten a free and fair by-election on December 15.

“It seems ODM is preparing to cheat. That is why they are sure of their victory‚” he said.