Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Google celebrates life of the late literary icon Margret Ogolla

Leave a Comment

Kenyans have congratulated google for celebrating one of their own in their cover photo today.
The late Margret Ogolla is the big brain behind the famous book ” The River and the source”
Here are some complements from Kenyans:


r=”ltr”>Viva Margaret Ogola #MargaretOgola Viva, can't get enough of the The River And The Source #riverandthesource this book right here is a masterpiece #Dogrideoftheday #BrianBera pic.twitter.com/szqmE9IOR4

— Isaiah Chacha (@isaiahchacha) June 12, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies