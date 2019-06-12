Google celebrates life of the late literary icon Margret Ogolla

Kenyans have congratulated google for celebrating one of their own in their cover photo today.

The late Margret Ogolla is the big brain behind the famous book ” The River and the source”

Here are some complements from Kenyans:

"It is for us men to wash away our painful confusion with tears and then to carry on, perhaps there might be some meaning in it all that only glimmers like firefly in a dark night." – The River and the Source.

Margaret Ogola's 60th Birthday! #GoogleDoodlehttps://t.co/mNcbaHmpKV — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) June 12, 2019

Thanks to @Google for recognizing Kenyan award-winning author and activist , the late Dr Margaret Ogola, author of The River and the Source. Our Government never recognizes what some great Kenyans have done.#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/s9kCTjt0bu — Spartakid🇰🇪 (@Spartakeed) June 12, 2019

The River and The Source begins with a fine morning where a child is born in the house of Aketch the Second wife of the Great Chief of Yimbo Odero Gogni Adinda. The child is the first born daughter in a family of already seven sons. ~Margaret Ogola~ pic.twitter.com/dW4KkpkO8t — 💥Andy🇰🇪 (@asoma_arthur1) June 12, 2019

Love is novels more particular #The River and the source.. The language used indeed make me more comfortable — manyara (@manyara84536505) June 12, 2019

This was one of my favourite books in highschool.. Kind of like a sequel.. How the story transcends generations.. that date back to the Pre-colonial era ..with the birth of Akoko. The character development was also amazing. ~The River and the source. Margaret Ogola was an artisté pic.twitter.com/0qVMALhRoW — Glenn (@glennelchapo) June 12, 2019

#RememberingMargeretOgola Google are the real MVPS. @Google Thank you for honouring Margeret Ogola author of The River And The Source. pic.twitter.com/k42a89qGmH — ANDIE ENTERTAINER (@AndiEntertainer) June 12, 2019

My inspiration to literature begun more than 5 years ago when I read The River and the source by Margret Ogola. A book that can withstand the test of time, culture and sex. Indeed she was worthy the prize. Happy Birthday Margret Ogola. RestInPowerOgola pic.twitter.com/CmmUXsEBw7 — Obwoge Justus (@PrinceObwoge) June 12, 2019

Do not decide the wisdom of a man by the brevity of his silence or the multitude of his words, a fool knows everything. It's only a wise man who doesn't hide his folly behind many words – my best in the book 'The River and the Source' by Margaret Ogola #RememberingMargeretOgola pic.twitter.com/KeTJiY8In4 — SIALAH🇰🇪 (@nathansialah_) June 12, 2019



r=”ltr”>Viva Margaret Ogola #MargaretOgola Viva, can't get enough of the The River And The Source #riverandthesource this book right here is a masterpiece #Dogrideoftheday #BrianBera pic.twitter.com/szqmE9IOR4

— Isaiah Chacha (@isaiahchacha) June 12, 2019

Happy to celebrate Kenyan award-winning author, activist and doctor, the late Dr @MargaretOgola, author of The River and the Source. Which is your favourite quote from the book? #RememberingMargaretOgola #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/l4ONvAFeBM pic.twitter.com/9wuS1uXsCL — Hon. Enoch Cheruiyot. (@enochcheruiyot1) June 12, 2019

"Yesterday is not today and today is not tomorrow. Each day rises fresh from the hands of Were, God of the eye of the rising sun. Bringing with it whatever it shall". The River and the Source…Rest in peace “Margaret Ogola” this is my favorite quote #RememberingMargaretOgola pic.twitter.com/l8l4o76mAh — Kipleting Magut Prezzo (@kipletingMagut) June 12, 2019

As a Literature Major alumni of @uonbi, at undergraduate, I honourone of the uncelebrated heroines – Margaret Ogola, author of set piece "The River and the Source". She is the lady version of Ngugi wa Thiong'o. As you turn 60, give Kenyans more literary creativity @GeorgeAOMagoha pic.twitter.com/eqznzCkgpp — Stephen Mutoro (@stevemutoro) June 12, 2019