GOOD NEWS! Schools may reopen earlier than January 2021 with declining COVID-19 cases- CS Magoha says

The government may announce the reopening of schools earlier than anticipated depending on the patten of the COVID-19 pandemic infections, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has said.

Going by the declining cases of COVID-19 being reported by the Ministry of Health the past one week, the Education CS Prof Magoha has signaled that school reopening dates might just be pushed closer than the initially projected January 2021.

Prof Magoha was speaking in Migori County where he toured institutions to assess their preparedness. He assured the public that if the curve flattens soon then his team will review and reset school opening dates. He however insisted that the schools will be only be reopened once the ministry is sure children will be safe in the institutions upon resumption.

“You’re aware the virus is starting to look like it is going to stagnate…we’re saying should the situation change, we shall be ready and willing to look at the scenario once again in the interest of our children,” said Prof. Magoha.



“As far as the government is concerned, ours is to open the learning institutions like yesterday…the bottom-line is our children should be reasonably safe when they return. We’re doing everything possible including ensuring that water sources and sanitizers are available… we’re even in the process of providing masks where it’s possible.”

Meanwhile, a parent has moved to court in a bid to compel Education CS George Magoha to reopen schools for the third term.

Joseph Aura argued as a parent since the state ordered for closure of schools due to Covid-19 in March, his kids and others across the country have been at home indefinitely.

Aura wants the court to order Magoha reopen all schools from September this year for the next academic term.

He also wants Magoha barred from implementing the community-based learning project across the country which the CS announced on July 30.

Aura further wants the court to compel Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to reopen of all play areas and recreational centres for all children across the country.

“The oppressive psychological and mental torture inflicted on the school going children because of the open-ended closure of schools effected by the ministry from March till now has gravely injured them,” reads the court documents.

Through Lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, Aura says many countries who had high number of Covid-19 cases have since reopened their schools and Kenya should also follow suit.