GOOD NEWS as Raila Wins over CS Matiangi illegal order, Court Orders Public to be Allowed into Polling centre to Witness Counting

The public shall be allowed at polling stations and tallying centers to witness poll count, declaration and publication, the high court ruled.
This means once a voter casts a balor he can hang around the polling centre or go gome and return at 6.00pm (close of voting) to witness vote counting.
Comments
jibe says
We need transparent free and fair elections, period. Nasa hao wezi.
under18 says
We shall witness our voted being counted. Raila hoyee!
Anonymous says
Thank you [email protected] more rigging
Samuel opii says
Dalili ya mvua ni mawingu tumechoka we need Change .
Kennedy Odhiambo says
Uhuru must sigiri (fall)
Anonymous says
We need free fare and credible election.
Khalwaleist says
UHURU IS GOING HOME
Wikiz Kogelo says
That’s a good news.
katuti says
Amani ,amani is the rhetoric bt the recipe for chaos is a flowd elections sincerely so all eyes on IEBC
chiriku says
now am sure uhuru is going home
leon koba says
let’s pray for our country during this had time
chiriku says
some ours to reach canan
Anonymous says
Good News.At Now Raila Will Be A Winner Genuinely.Raila Tibbim
uhuru fatlips says
Thats a true compliment from judges to voters by this now we as voters shall be able to complement a full backup behind our interested areas.. What sober kenyans hate is rigging.. Lets play a fair game..
Mutethia says
elections is a ceremony in developed countries. I wonder people like Uhuru,ruto,duale na murkomen walikuawa sometimes hawakuwa wanabonga poa kwa watu wa opposition. jubilee kwaheri,NASA surppoters tumeet Canaan
#stano says
Hang around!! No plz, the police might misinterpret it, let’s vote and go home
Langat Richard says
That’s totally opposite, just try and you will see what shall follow. Vote and disappear not to be seen again.
kariuki says
Chupi hii kwisha maneno .mtaanza kumesa mate tukila nyama jameni
Gorogoze Moh says
Fimbo Ya Mbali Haiwui Snake No More Going Away,my Vote My Right Sote Tuko Kenyans Even Police Ama KDF kwaheri jubilee karibu CANAANASA.
Kyasui Raphael says
After NASA takes leadership in this election, the most important thing i would be pround of is only one! That clause which makes this country tribal will be removed and the country will become one. This clause 136 (4) subsect (a) & (b) b deleted and replaced with one reading “TO B DECLARED PRESIDENT OF KENYA ONE MUST WIN BY 50+1 IN 24 COUNTTIES OR MORE”
Carrington says
Good news to Kenyans….. My vote my right
Andrew says
we need fair and free election,as kenyan we supppose to witness the counting.God is good
betty says
God has heard our cries,Kenya is for us all,matiang’i ashindwe
kalala says
i blv jaramogi n kenyatta r doing opposite intheir tombs..smiling n grieving respectively.
Irene says
we need change. May the Lord see us through.
Anonymous says
yess yess yess
Fwo says
Yaani hawa watu wenye wanasema Ati jubilee r they normal apart from the uthamaki ! Ruto has misled the kamatusas. Kikuyu’s don’t vote 4 any other group . Let’s be wise.
Maurice Nyamuthe says
Kenyans Let Us Belv In God, Is The One Who Will Help Us In Our Purpose, Peace B With Us.