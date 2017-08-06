Kenya Today

GOOD NEWS as Raila Wins over CS Matiangi illegal order, Court Orders Public to be Allowed into Polling centre to Witness Counting

The public shall be allowed at polling stations and tallying centers to witness poll count, declaration and publication, the high court ruled.

This means once a voter casts a balor he can hang around the polling centre or go gome and return at 6.00pm (close of voting) to witness vote counting.

Comments

  14. Thats a true compliment from judges to voters by this now we as voters shall be able to complement a full backup behind our interested areas.. What sober kenyans hate is rigging.. Lets play a fair game..

  15. elections is a ceremony in developed countries. I wonder people like Uhuru,ruto,duale na murkomen walikuawa sometimes hawakuwa wanabonga poa kwa watu wa opposition. jubilee kwaheri,NASA surppoters tumeet Canaan

  20. After NASA takes leadership in this election, the most important thing i would be pround of is only one! That clause which makes this country tribal will be removed and the country will become one. This clause 136 (4) subsect (a) & (b) b deleted and replaced with one reading “TO B DECLARED PRESIDENT OF KENYA ONE MUST WIN BY 50+1 IN 24 COUNTTIES OR MORE”

  27. Yaani hawa watu wenye wanasema Ati jubilee r they normal apart from the uthamaki ! Ruto has misled the kamatusas. Kikuyu’s don’t vote 4 any other group . Let’s be wise.

