Good News: Infinix Kenya to Launch HOT 30 ON 7TH APRIL

Introducing the Next Big Thing: The Latest Smartphone from the Infinix HOT Series! Get ready to experience the cutting-edge technology and innovative features of [the HOT Series newest smartphone.

With its sleek design and powerful performance, this device is set to revolutionize the world of mobile technology.

Equipped with the latest hardware and software, this smartphone boasts a high-speed processor and advanced camera system that will capture every moment with crystal clear detail.

Whether you’re an avid photographer, a social media influencer, or simply someone who loves to stay connected on the go, this device has everything you need. But that’s not all! The HOT’s Series newest smartphone also comes with a range of exciting features designed to enhance your user experience.

From a sleek and intuitive interface to an advanced security system, this device has it all. And with Infinix’s commitment to youth empowerment, it was only right to invite students from Universities all over the country to share an innovative experience.

Infinix kicked off on high gear since they launched the #MuHOAT Dance challenge, with top 3 finalists standing a chance to win a cash prize at the launch on ,7th April.

The launch will feature performances by the faves amongst Genzers mostly with brand’s commitment to promoting talent and creativity as young as possible. Infinix has in addition partnered with like minded brands like Fanta and Blaze by Safaricom.

So get ready to experience the future of mobile technology. Stay tuned for the official launch of the Infinix HOT 30 and be the first to get your hands on the hottest device of the year!

For more details visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/