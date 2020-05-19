Good news for punters as OdiBets launches new easy to use website as Bundesliga returns

The German Bundesliga is set to become the first major soccer league to resume play during the coronavirus pandemic this weekend.

The news has caused a buzz among betting fanatics and football fans at large as most betting activities had been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of Kenya’s biggest betting firms Odibets has seized this opportunity to celebrate the return of football by launching an all-new user-friendly website for punters.

Speaking to journalists, Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said the company decided to launch the new website together with the return of Bundesliga as a way of giving back to the various punters who have always been with them all through.

“We have launched the new easy to use platform as a reward to our loyal punters who have stuck with us all through, the new website has interesting features that have made betting easy for the common mwananchi,” said Aggrey Sayi.

The all-new Odibets platform has a bet share feature that enables one to share his/her betslip with their friends and one can easily access games and place their bets on time.

“The new platform has a share bet feature that will help punters share their betslips with their friends after placing their bets, it will also have a new user interface that will enable users navigate through the website easily and get the games timely,” concluded Mr. Sayi.

After getting the green light from the German government last week and the DFL approving a restart for this weekend, Bundesliga picks up from Matchday 26 that will see Borussia Dortmund face Schalke among other thrilling matches.

Early this year when the Coronavirus outbreak rendered the sporting scene dormant, Odibets was one of the first betting firms in the country to venture into virtual betting which was the talk of town among punters.

Virtual betting is a kind of betting availed by some bookies, in Kenya and the world, where customers can place bets on computer-generated games that function like real matches with actual teams and players.

The football matches are ‘real’ but much shorter, so you don’t have to wait for a whole 90 minutes for the match to end. The virtual matches usually take about two minutes each, but the winning value remains the same as those of actual matches and their odds.

A review on Odi League by Odibets, for example, one can place their virtual bets on various markets just like they would on real sports bets.

Punters also have the opportunity to experience incredible deals with boosted odds.

To add icing on the cake, new clients get to receive a Ksh20 bonus on their first bet on OdiLeague.

Odibets also has a FIFA Esport generated tournament dubbed FIFA 20 played on Playstation 4 console.