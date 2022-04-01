Good News for flying passangers as fly 748 showcase affordable travel package

Top airline, Fly 748 is this week showcasing new routes, air ticket deals and other tourism packages as momentum grows in air travel recovery.

The airline is also looking to connect on a one on one with current and prospective customers during the five-day bi-annual Holiday 2022 Tourism Fair taking place at the Sarit Expo Centre.

Fly 748 Managing Director Moses Mwangi, said the airline will leverage on the opportunity to showcase its current affordable flight rates and accommodation packages and market its destinations across the country.

The event will offer the airline an opportunity to share industry insights with travelers to boost their confidence.



“We are slowly leaving the Covid-19 turbulence behind us as the pandemic become endemic, giving more people confidence to fly as economies also open up to boost disposable income,” said Fly 748 Chairman, Ahmed Jibril.

The event is scheduled to run between 30th March and 3rd April 2022